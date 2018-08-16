Best of the Best: Limerick’s Adare Manor wins Global Virtuoso award in Las Vegas

THE five star Adare Manor in Limerick has won a Global Virtuoso Best of the Best award in Las Vegas.

The Virtuoso Awards, described by some as the Oscars of the worldwide luxury hotel business, took place on Wednesday night in Vegas.

The Manor was declared as the Global Winner of Hotel of the Year 2018 at the event in a highly competitive category that also included properties from Mauritius, Morocco, France and the UK.

Adare Manor’s CEO, Colm Hannon, said: “The entire team at Adare Manor are absolutely delighted and very honoured to be voted ‘Hotel of the Year 2018’ by the most prestigous group of agents from around the world in the Virtuoso ‘Best of the Best Awards’.

“The international competition within the luxury ‘Hotel of the Year’ category was outstanding this year and it is with great pride that we bring this worldwide award back to Ireland and Limerick.

“We are delighted to receive this worldwide recognition, as it is testament to the wonderful resort we have here today and its special surroundings, which were meticulously restored and enhanced with newly designed features, following significant investment from its owners.

“I would like to say a very special thank you to every individual member of our team at Adare Manor, across all departments at the resort. We could not have achieved this extremely special award without the passion and absolute commitment to perfection that each person on our team demonstrates in the way that they welcome and take care of our guests every day,” he added.

Adare Manor, which is owned by JP McManus, reopened last November after an extensive restoration, refurbishment and expansion programme that took place over 21 months.