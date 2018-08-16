Man arrested following two robbery incidents in Limerick

GARDAI in Limerick have arrested a man following two robbery incidents in the city that occurred within minutes of each other.

Gardai said at around 7.15am on Wednesday, a man entered a petrol station on Lough Quay armed with what is believed to be a knife, threatened staff and demanded money. He left empty handed.

Around ten minutes later, a man entered a shop on Cruises Street, again armed with what is believed to be a knife, threatened staff and demanded money.

He left the scene with a small amount of cash and headed on foot towards Denmark Street.

Following preliminary investigations by gardai, a man was arrested and brought to Henry Street Garda Station.

He is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.