Limerick ladies say goodbye to Australia for All-Ireland hurling final

FOUR Limerick women who have proudly donned the green and white of the Treaty County in the past are looking forward to Sunday’s All-Ireland final having flown home from Australia.

Friends Síle Moynihan, Ingrid Laffan, Emma McGuire and Aishling Enright began making arrangements following Limerick’s quarter final victory over Kilkenny.

Flights from Sydney, Cairns, Darwin and Melbourne were quickly booked after the victory over Cork in the semi-final.

While Síle and Ingrid are due to return to their teaching jobs (in Ireland) later this month, both Emma and Aishling will be returning to Australia on August 29.

“I told them at work I would be back on September 3,” said Aishling, whose boss in Australia is from Dublin.

The friends, who are all members of St Ailbes ladies football club, travelled to Australia last October and thanks to GAA-GO have been able to watch all of Limerick’s matches in this year’s championship.

“One of the matches, we watched in a tent at about one o’clock in the morning on the iPhone. The hurling was great this year and the round-robin really did it justice. Jesus hurling really is the sport to play now days,” laughed Ingrid.

While none of the four have tickets for Sunday’s clash with Galway, they are planning to travel to Dublin on Saturday regardless.

“People are putting up flags and there is a great buzz and everyone you meet is asking about tickets and what’s going to happen so it’s been great to come home to that,” said Síle – a former goalkeeper with Limerick camogie.