WATCH: Crafting the clash of the ash for hurlers is in Limerick man’s ‘blood’

THE HURLEY. To those who are not from these parts, or the minority who roll their eyes at the sound of the Sunday Game theme tune, it is just a stick.

But for the sea of Limerick fans watching this weekend’s grand finale from Hill 16, on the Gaelic Grounds big screen, in the pub or from their living room, the hurley is a symbol of all things Irish.

It’s the ash that Cu Chulainn heroically swung in order to drive a sliotar down a beast’s throat (the rules have changed a lot since), and it’s the ash that the boys in green with which they will be arming themselves to bring home the Liam MacCarthy Cup this weekend.

But what goes into the craft of creating the camán that has been around for over 3,000 years? Folklore is one thing, but luckily DJ Daly, who runs his famous workshop in Pallaskenry, was able to explain for us in physical terms with a demonstration.

His hurleys are held by our prospective champions Kyle Hayes, Shane Dowling, Seamus Hickey, just to name a few.

With no time to lose, DJ saunters straight to the rear of his workshop—a modest warehouse, laden with tools and a handful of machines—and selects a plank of wood.

He grabs a hurley, around 35 inches, places it on top of the block, whips out a pen and traces around the object. That is the science of his measurement and this first task is called ‘marking’. I know the answer but I ask anyway: “What type of wood are you using?”

“It’s ash—it’s all ash,” he replies, “and it’s only the root of the tree that can be used. That is where the strength is, and it is flexible also. It is the strongest part of the tree for hurling.”

There’s an important element of physics to consider when choosing this type of wood for the 70-minute clash of the ash.

“You don’t get the vibration when they clash. You don’t get the vibration into your hands like other hardwoods. As you can see, there is a spring in the hurley, but also by using the root of the tree, it is the strongest part. They shouldn’t break that easy, although sometimes they do.”

After the desired shape of the hurley is marked, it’s time to take the ash to the bandsaw to cut the right design.

After ‘cutting’, DJ brings the rather rigidly-shaped plank to a bandsaw across the workshop for the next stage—‘chipping’.

This is where DJ removes the corners and chips at both sides of the hurley to make it less blocky.

Here comes the satisfying part—sanding.

Turning a dial on the sander machine, DJ waits for a conveyor belt of sandpaper to spin at a fast enough speed that would cause a rather unpleasant friction burn, to put it mildly.

“We take it to the sander, where we smooth it, sand it down and you feel it yourself to make sure that it is okay. Then we take it to the other side of the sander to smooth it off.”

And now it’s time to give it to the ol’ stamp of approval and wrap the neck of the hurley with some tape.

“It is now ready for the field.”

All ‘n’ all, from selecting the plank of wood to taping up the final product, this process took around five minutes of DJ’s time.

Making hurleys runs in the Daly blood. His father started the business in the early 1940s when he had eight children to rear. It was the means of putting food on the table for the clan. Even DJ’s sisters were quite adept at carrying out the family craft.

“I left it for a while and then I came back. It was in the blood. I built this place in 1982. I make a lot of these hurleys now on a copying lathe, but sometimes we have to do it specially for some players,” he explains.

And his hurleys have been seen on television for big games, including many an All-Ireland final.

“You don’t like to see them break, and if there’s a camera on them, it is not a good ad!”

DJ’s main business is the flag business, and he is licensed by Croke Park to produce the official flags for all the counties. He pays the royalties to Croke Park and part of that money then goes to training for the county teams, he says.