My Limerick: 2018 Rose Hazel Ni Chathasaigh shares her thoughts on her home city

AHEAD of a very big week, the 2018 Limerick Rose of Tralee Hazel Ni Chathasaigh shares her thoughts on her home city:

What’s your idea of a perfect day, or a perfect weekend, in Limerick?

An early morning swim and gym at UL Arena, a visit to the Milk Market and a rugby match in Thomond Park. And I would rarely stay in on a Saturday night, so it would have to end up in town!

What’s your first Limerick memory?

A prominent Limerick memory would be when Munster won the Heineken Cup in 2006 and the big screen was up on O’Connell Street. The atmosphere in town on match-day is always second to none.

What’s your favourite part of the county/city and why?

My favourite part of the city would be the river boardwalk. I am big into running so I run this route regularly; along by King John’s Castle, across the bridges and in through town. It’s great to have a scenic route right on our doorstep.

What about a favourite local walk or view?

Killaloe or Lough Gur are also good locations.

What do you think gives Limerick its unique identity?

I think the people of Limerick give it its unique identity. Some of the most internationally recognised sports stars hail from Limerick and this is something we are to be very proud of.

Do you have a favourite local restaurant?

Very hard to choose one- the Buttery or the Curragower.

How would you describe the people of Limerick?

Welcoming and witty!

How important do you think music is to Limerick?

Music is important to the social scene in Limerick and there is always a live gig to suit everyone. It’s great to see local bands such as Hermitage Green doing well for themselves with gigs all over the country and more recently in King John’s Castle.

If you could add one amenity to Limerick what would it be?

It’s a bit of an ask but I think a velodrome would complete the facilities already on offer in Limerick, such as the Olympic 50m pool, newly surfaced outdoor track and high performance centre. There is currently no facility of this type in Ireland and I think Limerick would be an ideal location.

What’s the biggest challenge facing the city/county today?

Vacant apartments and buildings in the city centre.