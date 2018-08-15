'We can achieve anything we want': Dee Ryan starts work as Limerick Chamber CEO

BUSINESSWOMAN Dee Ryan this Wednesday has begun her role as chief executive of the Limerick Chamber.

Ms Ryan, who hails from Castleconnell, said she is looking forward to chart a course for the Chamber which will help bring an even more pro-business environment in the city, the county and region.

As revealed first by the Limerick Leader, she takes over the role from Dr James Ring.

“I probably couldn’t have picked a better week to start as the city is on a high in the build up to the All-Ireland final on Sunday. We can take inspiration from John Kiely and his regime that we can achieve anything we want in business here if we put our minds to it,” she said.

Ms Ryan likened Limerick’s success on the field to improved fortunes in the city – and added it’s due to all stakeholders working together.

“From my perspective, I’m determined that we continue to play that pivotal role; having our own plan, helping to form the narrative and pushing for changes needed to make sure our members have the best possible operating environment so that they and the region can thrive,” she added.

Ms Ryan, who previously ran Spark Marketing and worked for the Bothar charity, said she is looking forward to developing a new strategic plan for the Chamber, and enhancing its offering to best support members’ needs.

“We will continue to keep the foot on lobbying for key infrastructure, doing what we can to ensure the delivery as quickly as possible of projects like the M20 and Northern Distributor Road, which are critical to the ongoing development of Limerick and the region,” she pledged.