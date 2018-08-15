Alert neighbour alerted Limerick gardai to city burglary

GARDAI in Limerick are investigating a burglary at a house at Bloodmill Road in the city earlier this week.

The alarm was raised at around 2am on Tuesday after a neighbour noticed two youths acting suspiciously and contacted gardai.

“Gardai went to the area and there they arrested three youths, one of which had the tools that had been taken from the house,” said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

The youths were taken to Henrry Street garda station for questioning and it’s expected they will be brought before the courts to face criminal charges.

“I cannot emphasise enough the importance of keeping an eye on your neighbours and reporting any suspicious activity to gardai,” added Sgt Leetch.

Gardai at Henry Street are investigating the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact them at (061) 212400.