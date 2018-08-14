Limerick gardai warn about keeping dogs ‘safe and confined’ after Chihuahua theft

GARDAI in Limerick have warned animal owners to keep dogs “safe and confined” after a pet was stolen.

Gardai said the dog, a two-year-old Chihuahua from the Caherconlish area of County Limerick, was stolen.

Sgt Ber Leetch, crime prevention officer at Henry Street, stressed the “importance of keeping your dog safe and confined to a safe area of the home”.

In another, separate incident, an air to water pump was stolen from the side of a house in Abbeyfeale, gardai said.

“This pump would appear to be completely useless to whoever stole it as it is only compatible to its other half which is still located next to the water tank in the hot press of the house,” said Sgt Leetch.

“This house is newly built and an alarm is in place but it wasn’t activated as the thief didn’t go into the house. If anybody knows anything about this unit or it is offered for sale, please contact your local gardai,” she added.