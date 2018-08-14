Limerick woman vying for Croke Park seat for father who donated 1973 final ticket

A LIMERICK woman is battling to secure an All-Ireland final ticket for her father, who donated his 1973 hurling final ticket to a family member after flying all the way from London when he was13.

Lauren O’Sullivan, a law student in Belfast and former teacher at Scoil Carmel, is trying to secure a ticket for her dad who “supports club and county in any way he can and he deserves to be inside the stadium on Sunday”.

Born in Kilfinane, John emigrated to London in 1963. He is now on a community employment scheme with Ballyhoura Development, maintaining tracks and trails up the mountains.

Lauren told the Leader about how her “legend” dad donated a ticket to a family member who had lost their ticket to the Limerick-Kilkenny All-Ireland in 1973.

Right lads. Who has connections @officialgaa, mafia or otherwise & can get me 2 tickets to the Liam final. Help me get my *amazing* Dad there. He drove me the length of the country for emergency surgery and nursed me. He’s been at the matches. Legend!#limerickgaa @LimerickCLG — Lauren O'Sullivan (@Sullubrious) August 6, 2018

Example of legend: Dad was 13 the last time Limerick won the Liam McCarthy Cup and had a ticket. Travelled from London to watch it. Yet STILL ended up listening on a radio *outside the stadium* as his uncle lost his own ticket and Dad gave him his. (He’s a better person than I). August 6, 2018

Example of legend: I was very sick last year, not able travel for the long planned family Christmas in Limerick (we don’t all get together often); he drove to get me in Belfast, then drove me back up after for surgery, only to have it cancelled. 4 times. Travelled up each time. — Lauren O'Sullivan (@Sullubrious) August 6, 2018

“He travelled from London with my Grandad Liam and various uncles, cousins and his brothers, meeting up with relatives from Limerick along the way. It was discovered some where along the way that one of the adults had misplaced their own ticket and it was decided that Dad, as the youngest, should “donate” his. So he sat in the region of Croker with a bag of Tayto, a Lucozade with the orange cellophane wrapper and a radio. He was delighted with the result anyway!”

Lauren’s grandfather Liam, who passed away four years ago, used to play for Kilfinane and was a founding member of Sean Treacy’s GAA club in London. A consummate hurling fan, John proposed to his wife Sheila when he was just 19 on the way to a GAA dinner dance in London in 1979. They got married two years later and Lauren was born a year later.

If he were to secure an extra ticket, she said she would definitely love to join him.