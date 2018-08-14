Shannon’s International Aviation Services Centre joins elite European aerospace cluster

THE International Aviation Services Centre in Shannon has become the first Irish member of an elite European aerospace cluster.

The importance of the International Aviation Services Centre (IASC), run by the Shannon Group, has been acknowledged on a European scale with the appointment to the European Aerospace Cluster Partnership (EACP), it said.

The membership acknowledges Shannon IASC as not only the largest aerospace cluster in Ireland but a cluster of pan-European significance, allowing the firms within it to co-operate on a European level to identify new projects, funding sources and development opportunities, the Managing Director of IASC Patrick Edmond has said.

“Achieving membership of EACP is a very significant moment for IASC,” he said.

“Up to now, EACP comprised 42 clusters from 17 countries, with the linkage to the other clusters set to give us a constant exchange of knowledge and information, helping it to achieve best practice within the industry. EACP connects us into a network that links clusters worldwide and matches and stimulates innovation in the industry.”

IASC was established by Shannon Group in 2013 and is Ireland’s largest aviation and aerospace cluster, with over 60 companies employing over 2,600 staff. The cluster is growing rapidly and recent additions include STS UJet, Aerospace Asset Trading, A-techSYN, GTS Robotics and Stratos.

It benefits from close links with local third-level institutions such as University of Limerick and Limerick Institute of Technology, both of which have strong aviation-relevant programmes and research activities.

Membership of EACP is conferred based on a vote of the existing members.

IASC was formally signed up as a member of the European aerospace Cluster at the recent Farnborough Air Show, at which Minister of State for Trade, Employment, Business, EU Digital Single Market and Data Protection Pat Breen led a trade delegation to promote Ireland’s growing capability in aviation and aerospace to international trade partners.

He said: “Ireland is growing in strength in the aviation and aerospace sector each year. I’m delighted to have announced that the IASC aviation cluster in Shannon is joining the elite EACP. This is a fantastic example of how well the sector is performing and is recognition of Shannon IASC as not only the largest aerospace cluster in Ireland, but a cluster of pan-European significance.”