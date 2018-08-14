Limerick court hears that teen went ‘a bit daft on his 18th birthday’

A TEEN who went “a bit daft on his 18th birthday” appeared in Kilmallock Court.

Jason Murphy, aged 18, of Pearse Park, Tipperary Town, pleaded guilty to driving without insurance and a licence. Mr Murphy was stopped by Garda David Higgins, who was conducting a checkpoint, at Garranemore, Pallasgreen, at 7.45pm on August 24, 2017.

Sergeant Michelle Leahy said Mr Murphy admitted he didn’t have insurance or a licence.

Kevin Power, solicitor for Mr Murphy, said it was his client’s 18th birthday.

“It was absolute madness. He shouldn’t have been on the road. It was his first car. Since then he has got his learner licence and now has insurance. It is something that a young person does that comes backs to haunt them.

“He was raised by his grandmother and he cares for her. He assists her in the house and does chores. He went slightly off track but is now back on track,” said Mr Power.

Sgt Leahy said he had gone “a bit daft on his 18th birthday”.

Judge Marian O’Leary adjourned the case to allow Mr Murphy bring in his current insurance disc.