Limerick driver rushing to dying relative didn’t have car insurance 

A MOTORIST rushing to a dying relative was involved in a car crash, Kilmallock Court heard.

Anthony Ryan, aged 26, of Shanabooley Road, Ballynanty, pleaded guilty to driving without insurance or a licence.

Sergeant Michelle Leahy said Garda Mike Tynan responded to a single vehicle car accident at Ballygubba, Kilmallock, on September 2, 2017.

“He spoke to the defendant and he admitted driving the car,” said Sgt Leahy.

Kevin Power, solicitor for Mr Ryan, said on the evening his client’s family got a phone call that an aunt was receiving the last rites.

“He had applied for insurance but in this instance he put the cart before the horse. He had to get there.

“He is 26-years-old with a partner and two children. He was unemployed but is starting a new job. He apologises to the court,” said Mr Power.

Judge Marian O’Leary disqualified Mr Ryan from driving for two years and fined him €400 for no insurance.

Mr Ryan was fined €300 for driving without a driving licence.