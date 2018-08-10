Suspended sentence for having cocaine at house in Limerick town

OVER €1,000 worth of cocaine was found in a search of a house in Kilmallock, the local court heard.

David Ward, aged 32, Sarsfield Street, Kilmallock, pleaded guilty to the sale or supply of drugs.

Sergeant Michelle Leahy said Garda Mairead Hayes obtained a search warrant for Mr Ward’s home in Kilmallock on May 21, 2016.

“During the search she uncovered 17 grammes of cocaine, a silver spoon with traces of cocaine on it and a weighing scales. The total value was €1,200.

“He made admissions to possession of cocaine at the scene,” said Sgt Leahy.

Cathal Lombard, solicitor for Mr Ward, said the offence goes back to May 2016.

“When he was a young man he got into difficulties with drugs. Then for eight or nine years he was doing well. He entered a relationship and they had three children.

“He slipped in late 2015 / early 2016 and got in trouble with drugs again,” said Mr Lombard.

On the day of the search in Kilmallock, the solicitor said his client was fully co-operative with gardai.

“He is back in employment and is doing well since. He is in full-time work in a warehouse,” said Mr Lombard.

Ward is now clean of drugs, has fully engaged with the Probation Services and attends regular Narcotics Anonymous meetings, the court head.

Ward told Judge Marian O’Leary he attends Cuan Mhuire every Sunday.

The judge imposed a four month suspended sentence for the sale or supply of cocaine and fined Mr Ward €500.