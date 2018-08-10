Injunction halting works at Limerick construction site extended further

PLANNING permission is to be sought for the retention of a concrete wall at a construction site which is at the centre of a legal dispute.

Limerick City and County Council has been granted an extension of an interim injunction halting any unauthorised construction works at the site at Ballycummin, Raheen.

Since the matter first came before Limerick Circuit Court in April, officials from the local authority have been monitoring the activities of workers at the site amid concerns that a “Dale Farm-type scenario” might develop.

Ellen Cawley of Toppins Field Halting Site, has been granted planning permission to build a two-storey house at the site.

But it is the council’s contention that additional unauthorised works were carried out in the weeks before the injunction proceedings were initiated.

In late April, during an ex-parte application (one-side only) Pat Quinn BL, instructed by solicitor Will Leahy, told Judge Francis Comerford the council was concerned it could be faced with a “Dale Farm type scenario” if the order was not granted.

Members of the armed Regional Support Unit accompanied council officials to the site a number of days later as they personally served workers with copies of the court order – as per Judge Comerford’s instructions.

In an email which was sent to councillors about the matter a Limerick City and County Council official stated it would “monitor the site over the coming weeks to see if the injunction prohibiting works is complied with”.

During a review of the case before the summer vacation, Judge John Hannan was told works are to be carried out to address some of the council’s concerns including the removal of a mobile home and shed from the site.

The matter was adjourned to October.