Gardai investigating criminal damage to pub and cars in Limerick village

GARDAI are investigating three incidents of criminal damage to cars and one at a public house on Main Street, Caherconlish.

They occurred on Saturday, August 4 at 11.30pm.

"No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing," said a garda spokesperson.

There is a lot of anger in the village at the popular pub and its proprietors being targeted. One local said it was "disgraceful".

The pub's front window was smashed in. Shortly after windows were broken in three parked cars.

It is understood hurleys were used by the upto four perpetrators. None of the four are Caherconlish natives.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Caherconlish or Roxboro garda stations on (061) 351202 or (061) 214340.