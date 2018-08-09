Voluntary organisations in Limerick to get cut of €500K fund

SEVEN organisations in Limerick will receive up to €5,000 as part of the 2018 Communities Integration Fund.

The Minister of State at the Department of Justice and Equality David Stanton TD announced the 155 projects in the country to receive the funding last week.

Doras Luimní, the Jesuit Refugee Service, Social Service Council, Limerick Youth Service, The Manor Fields, Narrative 4 and the Northside Family Resource Centre were the organisations selected from Limerick to receive the grants.

It represented an increase on last year when only two out six Limerick applicants were accepted for the grant.

Both Limerick Youth Service and the Northstar Family Support Project in John’s Street received the maximum grant of €5,000.

A total of €500,000 will be funded for communities that help promote the integration of migrants across the country, where a maximum of €5,000 is allowed for each organisation.

Organisations can vary from sports clubs, art projects, local charities and any other group that have played a significant role in aiding migrants.

Minister Stanton said he was “delighted” to bring back the fund for a second year following the success of its inaugural year.

“Having personally visited some of the projects funded I was struck by how great an impact such a relatively modest financial support can have in bringing migrants and their host communities together,” he commented.

The scheme was first announced back in February of last year to coincide with the launch of the Government’s four-year Migrant Integration Strategy.