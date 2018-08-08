Appeal for witnesses following early morning assault in Limerick city centre

Gardai are appealing for information about an assault that took place in the city centre during the early hours of Monday morning.

According to gardai, a male who is aged his mid-thirties was walking along William Street at around 3am when he was "suddenly and without provocation" punched in the face by another male.

"While it is appreciated there may not have been many about town at this time, gardai are issuing a public appeal just in case anybody witnessed this assault,” said a spokesperson.

CCTV footage has been obtained as part of the investigation.

Gardai at Henry Street are investigating the incident and can be contacted at (061) 212400.