Uninsured Limerick motorist had been quoted over €10k

A MOTHER with one previous conviction for no insurance was quoted over €10,000 for cover, Kilmallock Court heard.

Evelyn Crowe, aged 26, of Church Street, Cappawhite pleaded guilty to no insurance and driving without a licence at Lacka, Doon on October 3, 2017.

Garda Brian McNamara, who stopped the defendant, said Ms Crowe told him she had no licence or insurance.

Sabina Hegerty, solicitor for Ms Crowe, said her mother was very ill at the time and she subsequently passed away in December.

“Ms Crowe was pregnant. She was trying to manage work, caring for her mother and children. When she looked for an insurance quote it was over €10,000. She knows she shouldn’t have been driving but she didn’t understand the serious implications of driving without insurance,” said Ms Hegerty.

The solicitor said Ms Crowe was working as a carer in a nursing home. After her mother’s passing she took time off. She moved home. She got rid of the car and there is good public transport. She wants to put it behind her,” said Ms Hegerty.

Judge Marian O’Leary said she was “absolutely shocked” that Ms Crowe didn’t realise the seriousness of it. Ms Hegerty said when a person hasn’t been before the court it doesn’t hit home for some how serious the implications are.

Judge O’Leary said she didn’t accept that for a person 26 years of age.

The judge handed down a three month suspended sentence, two year disqualification and €300 fine for no insurance. Ms Crowe was fined a further €300 for no driving licence.