Man taken to University Hospital Limerick with 'serious injuries' after crash into tree

A MAN has been taken to University Hospital Limerick with serious injuries following a crash in County Clare this Monday morning.

Gardai from Kilrush are investigating the single vehicle crash, which occurred on the Ennis to Kilrush Road (N68), approximately six miles outside Ennis.

The accident happened when the car hit a tree, and the sole occupant, a male, was seriously injured.

The collision occurred at approximately 9am this Bank Holiday Monday at Caherea, Ennis.

The man is receiving treatment at UHL.

Gardai have one lane closed to facilitate a forensic collision examination, and there is a traffic management system in place allowing for the movement of traffic at the scene.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses or anyone who have have been on that stretch of road between 8.45am and 9.15am to contact them at Kilrush garda station on 065 9080550, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.