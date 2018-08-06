Open and shut case on Limerick man who thought he had open insurance

A KILMALLOCK man who thought he had open insurance was fined a total of €700 at the local court.

Arthur McDonagh, aged 39, of Riverview Estate, Kilmallock pleaded guilty to driving without a licence or insurance on August 23, 2017.

Garda Pat McEnery said he received complaints of a car parked up in Riverview Estate, Kilmallock.

“Locals complained that it was there for a few days. I viewed CCTV footage which showed the defendant moving it.

“I met with Mr McDonagh and asked him to produce his insurance and driving licence,” said Garda McEnery.

Marie Forde, solicitor for Mr McDonagh, said her client was asked to move the vehicle.

“He thought he had open insurance. He has been driving for 20 years and has insurance. It transpired he was not covered by open insurance. Unfortunately he was covered on his own vehicle only.

“He was asked to move the vehicle and he moved it from A to B,” said Ms Forde.

The solicitor said her client has five children aged between five and 13.

“Two have medical conditions,” said Ms Forde, who asked Judge Marian O’Leary not to disqualify Mr McDonagh from driving in the circumstances.

The judge said she would exercise her discretion as he has insurance on another vehicle.

Mr McDonagh was fined €300 for driving without a driving licence and €400 for no insurance by Judge O’Leary.

Recognisance was fixed in the event of an appeal.