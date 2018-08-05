Women attacked by addicts while walking to bingo hall in Limerick city

TWO woman were attacked and one of them robbed while walking to bingo, a court has heard.

One of the culprits – Roxanne Reynolds, aged 24,of no fixed abode – has pleaded guilty to a number of charges relating to the incident which happened near the People’s Park earlier this year.

Garda Eoin McDonagh said the women (aged 60 and 57) had parked their car and were walking at Upper Mallow Street at around 6.30pm on January 12, last when they were approached by the defendant and another man who was on crutches.

One of the women was struck on the back of the neck by Ms Reynolds who grabbed her handbag.

Garda McDonagh told John O’Sullivan BL, prosecuting, the woman was struck in the face when she resisted resulting in her glasses falling off.

The other culprit – described in court as Mr ‘X’ – assisted Ms Reynolds and threatened to assault the woman further if she did not hand over her bag, which contained various cards and around €180 in cash.

Having been alerted, gardai learned that a woman matching the description of the culprit had been seen near Colbert Station a short time before the incident.

Judge Tom O’Donnell was told CCTV from the area was obtained and the defendants identified as suspects.

Ms Reynolds and Mr X were also identified from CCTV at a store in the city centre the following day after they attempted to ‘tap’ one of the stolen bank cards.

Following her arrest, Ms Reynolds identified herself on the CCTV footage and made certain admissions relating to the incident.

Eimear Carey BL said her client suffers from a significant heroin addiction and is a vulnerable person.

She said she has slept rough in the past and that most of her previous convictions relate to her drug habit.

The barrister said her client is “doing well in custody” and that she is making efforts to address her issues.

”She is drug-free at present, she is genuinely remorseful and realises how frightening it was for the two women,” she said submitting her client was under the influence of Mr X on the night.

Judge O’Donnell will impose sentence in October.