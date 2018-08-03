Packed weekend of entertainment in Limerick village to support local charities

THE VILLAGE of Ballingarry will once again host the hugely successful B-Fest this August bank holiday weekend.

Go-kart racing, street gigs, a football cup and a fairy trail are just some of the ingredients in this mega weekend of craic - and everything raised goes to local charities.

B-Fest is a non-profit local community festival that has raised over €65,000 for well-deserving causes since it started seven years ago.

This year, proceeds will be donated to the stroke unit at University Hospital Limerick and The Butterfly Club in Rathkeale.

And as always, this weekend truly features something for everyone

The weekend’s events will literally ‘kick-off’ with the Kimo Cup at Ballingarry AFC this Friday night, August 3.

On Saturday morning, locals can wake up with a walk or a run. There will be a 3km family walk and a 10km fun run.

The 10km route is a testing trail that will appeal to all runners, while the walking route is “very sociable” for all the family to enjoy, say the organisers.

One of the signature events of the weekend will be the fairy trail at the Mustard Seed from 2pm on Saturday, followed by a fairy tea party in Condron’s.

That night, the ‘Beat on the Street’ will feature music from the rooftop DJ in the village.

Sunday begins with a coffee morning at the Village Hall at 11am, while in the afternoon there will be a novelty family fun day, with go-kart and tractor races. The ‘gig rig’ will be rocking all night in the village, with live music from Trees Fall Down and Tone Deaf.

And Monday is a day to wind down. Condron’s will host a monster draw with fantastic prizes to be won.

Entry to all the weekend’s entertainment, including the live music, activities and the soccer match will be available with the B-Fest wristband, which is available at local shops and Condron’s bar for just €5.