Limerick gardai appeal to young men to use their brains instead of their fists

GARDAI have launched a campaign to reduce the number of assaults by encouraging young men to use their brains instead of their fists.

The campaign is being run across social media, in-pub advertising, and in locations such as nightclubs, sports clubs and youth clubs. It will also be extensively promoted in third-level institutions from September.

“This is a timely warning to young men especially, who are being asked to think of the consequences for themselves and others of being involved in assaults,” said divisional crime prevention officer, Sergeant Ber Leetch.

“The consequences, to put them simply, are that they could lose their job, lose their ability to travel, and/or even go to jail. The campaign also reminds people of the potentially devastating physical and mental impact on assault victims,” she added.

According to the Garda Síochána Analysis Service (GSAS), 2017 has seen the highest number of assaults since 2008.

The majority of assaults are carried out by males aged between 18 and 34 against males of a similar age. These assaults typically take place in and around public places (street, roads, pubs and hotels) between 8pm and 5am at the weekend, peaking early on Sunday mornings.