Council takes legal action against County Limerick pub over its smoking area

LIMERICK City and County Council have initiated legal proceedings against the proprietors of a County Limerick pub over its smoking area.

Sean and Georgina O’Brien, of An Poc Fada, Main Street, Ballylanders were served with an enforcement notice regarding their smoking area, solicitor Will Leahy told Kilmallock Court.

The public house was inspected on February 5, 2018. Mr Leahy, solicitor for the local authority, asked Mrs O’Brien if she was aware of the issue the council has with the smoking area.

“Yes,” said Mrs O’Brien, who took the stand.

The licensee gave a sworn undertaking not to use the smoking area until the matter is resolved.

Mr Leahy said: “You understand the consequences of breaking it? You have given a sworn undertaking.” “Yes,” said Mrs O’Brien.

The case was adjourned for a year until July 16, 2019 for the issue with An Poc Fada’s smoking area to be resolved.