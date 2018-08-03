Council wants details on karaoke club plans for historic Limerick building

THE APPROVAL for the development of karaoke clubrooms and a take-away restaurant could be delayed as Limerick City and County Council wants clarification on soundproofing for the karaoke rooms.

A Zhiyuan Yu lodged a planning application on May 22 with the council to transform an historic red brick building on John Street into a take-away and karaoke club.

The applicant wants to transform the ground floor Johnsgate House into a take-away; the first floor to a store and karaoke clubroom; and the second floor to karaoke clubrooms.

Johnsgate House, constructed in 1880, is a protected structure. The building was mainly used for a doctor’s surgery previously.

On July 12, the council asked Mr Yu to submit details of the soundproofing of the karaoke clubrooms; to submit details of the proposed signage; and submit details of air extraction system.

Mr Yu has also been asked to outline details of the nature of the business, including opening hours, sample menu, and number of staff to be employed.

The council is expected to make a decision in the coming weeks.