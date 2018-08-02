Stag party from Limerick stranded for four long days 

A STAG party weekend turned into a fiasco for a group of West Limerick men who have been left waiting four days to get home.

The groom-to-be Brian Geary from Kilmeedy and nine pals including his brother John, set off in high spirits for Newcastle early last Friday.

They were due to return home via Dublin on Sunday morning. But by last night, they were still stuck in Newcastle waiting for a 10.30pm flight.

“It has been a draining experience,” Brian, who is due to get married on September 1, told the Limerick Leader this Wednesday as he catalogued the waiting shambles they found themselves in.

The plan, he explained was to come back on the Sunday morning flight but shortly after 6am they got a text saying their flight was cancelled. “We were told the next flight available was Tuesday night at 10.30pm,” Brian continued. “It was a bit of a kick in the teeth.”

“We asked them (Ryanair) could they send us from Manchester or Edinburgh but it was no all the way.” They asked for flights on other airlines but were not offered any. They even offered to split the group if it would make things easier.

Instead, they were offered a hotel for Sunday and Monday night, an hotel which they said was of poor standard.

On Tuesday morning, they had to check out early from the hotel and spent the day waiting at the airport. But by 5pm, hope fell through the floor yet again. “We got a message that our second flight was cancelled.”

The ten men found themselves back in a different hotel on Tuesday night with money running out and emotions drained.

Ryanair, they are now convinced, did not fulfil its obligations to them once their flight had been cancelled. They were, they feel, entitled to be offered rerouting alternatives.

Ryanair blamed Sunday’s cancellation on the “knock-on effect of thunderstorms in the UK coupled with Air Traffic Control staff shortages.”

Tuesday’s cancellation was due to “continuing weather disruptions in the UK” and air traffic “restrictions”. The men, they say, were “advised of their options of a refund or free move to the next available flight” and to keep their receipts.