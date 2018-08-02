Limerick Going for Gold returns with a €75,000 prize fund and brand new category

IT’S that time of the year again when the long summer evenings are well-spent by volunteers working hard for their communities.

Voting for the annual Going for Gold competition kicks off this week and towns, villages and communities in County Limerick are all gearing up for the cash prize of €10,000 in the Challenge category.

A total prize pot of €75,000 spread out over a variety of categories is funded by Limerick City and County council and the JP McManus charitable foundation.

For the first week, communities from Kilmeedy, Templeglantine, Croagh, Knockainey, Ardpatrick and Cappamore will showcase their efforts for both the votes of the judges and the public.

You can read all about their projects in this week's Limerick Leader, broadsheet editions.

This year, the past seven winners of the top Tidy Towns competitions will compete with one another to find out who is the tidiest of the tidy towns.

Castletroy View, Janesboro, Annacotty, Caherdavin, Castleconnell, Glin and Adare will all start with a €2,000 pot, and for every piece of litter, a judge spots €200 will be deducted.

Every €200 will be put into the winners’ pot, and the area with the most cash left after the judging will keep what’s remaining from their starting pot, the winners’ pot, and the title of ‘Champion of Champions’.

Other categories include the Limerick in Bloom category, the Best Front Garden category, Residential areas and the Tidy Towns incentive for the national competition.

To vote, visit www.live95fm.ie and click into the Limerick Going For Gold page and then vote for the community of your choice.

Voting will commence this Thursday August 2 at midday and will close at midnight.