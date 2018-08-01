Men arrested in firearm seizure after ramming patrol cars in Limerick remain in custody

THE TWO men arrested in a firearm seizure after ramming through patrol cars in Limerick city are still being questioned at Henry Street garda station.

They were targeted as part of ongoing investigations probing organised criminal gangs in the north and southside of Limerick city, Henry Street gardai have arrested two men in their two 20s.

It is understood that the two men are affiliated to a well-known northside gang, who were retaliating to a public order incident in the city a number of weeks ago.

Supported by the national unit, gardai went to intercept a silver saloon car in the Corbally area, shortly before midnight on Monday.

“A number of Garda vehicles were rammed when the driver tried to take evasive action. No persons were injured. A search of the vehicle was conducted and Gardaí recovered a semi-automatic Luger pistol, loaded with 10 rounds of ammunition,” a garda spokesperson said.

Both men, aged 25 and 29, were arrested at the secen and taken to Henry Street garda station.

They are currently detained pursuant to Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939/98 as amended.