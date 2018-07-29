Limerick man ‘walloped’ cars with hammer causing €2,000 worth of damage

A LIMERICK man who damaged four cars belonging to members of a family after having had “words” with one of them was told to get a job to pay for the estimated €2,000 damage done.

“He has to make restitution,” Judge Mary Larkin said at Newcastle West court when she adjourned the case against Joe Power, Crean, Athlacca, who was charged with four counts of criminal damage at Croom last March 3.

Inspector Alan Cullen said that on that date, Power went to a particular premises where there were four cars parked outside and “went at the four cars with a hammer” . He broke windows on three cars and caused other damage but was identified at the scene by the family members.

Later, Inspector Cullen added that Power had initially left the scene and came back with the hammer. “I came back with no hammer,” Power said from the body of the court.

Pleading for his client, Liam Carroll BL said that Power’s grandfather had died just two days before the incident and he had been drinking heavily. “He was under a lot of stress,” he said.

Power, he continued was friendly with a member of the family and went to see them but “words were exchanged”. “He came under fear of being attacked,” Mr Carroll said. His client “over-reacted” and “caused the damage he caused”.

“He does not have any substantial previous convictions,” Mr Carroll said. His client did not have a job, he told the judge, and was not in receipt of social welfare as he was living with his parents.

“He is going to have to get a job,” Judge Larkin said. She was not, she added, going to adjourn the case for three or four years “while he pays on the dribble”.

”He walloped a lot of cars and he has to pay for it,” the judge said. She was told that Power was subject to a curfew and barred from Croom. But she refused to amend the conditions of bail so that Power could meet with his friends in Croom.

“The sad thing about getting into trouble is that there are consequences and one of them is you stay out of Croom,” Judge Larkin told Power, warning him “not to be losing the head” and to focus on compensation or go to jail.

“You want to go home and have a serious think about what you are going to do between now and the rest of your life.”