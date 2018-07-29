Cyclists to visit every club of 1973 All-Ireland winning Limerick hurlers

A TEAM of cyclists are preparing to pedal to every GAA club that was represented on the All-Ireland-winning Limerick team of 1973.

The ‘73 Tour on August 25 will be a charity fundraiser for Sophie’s Journey Foundation, and all funds raised will go to sick children, and those with disabilities, in Limerick.

Liam Mulcahy, who along with his family set up Sophie’s Journey after his daughter Sophie passed away, will cycle from east to west, and everywhere in between, on the tour.

As this year’s Limerick hurlers edge ever closer to the final, those with nostalgia for the good old days will still remember the players and clubs of ‘73.

Starting at Doon, the dozen or so cyclists will pedal to the city, taking in Claughaun and Old Christians, before making their way to Mungret, Ballybrown and Patrickswell.

Then it’s on to South Liberties, Kilmallock, Effin, Bruree, Kileedy, before finally finishing up in Tournafulla.

Ned Rea, who played later with Faughs GAA in Dublin but who is originally from Effin, will be represented at the Effin stop.

A photo – and maybe a lucky free – will be taken at every club ground.

The entire journey is expected to be around 160km. And in conjunction with the cycle, the charity is coming out with a retro-inspired Limerick jersey to raise funds.

“Any family that has a child who is ill, we try to help them financially with their care, whether their child is in hospital or they need something around their house,” said Liam.

Most of the children the group works with are terminally ill. They work with the Children’s Ark in University Hospital Limerick to identify those who are in need of funding. This time, they want to link up with St Gabriel’s school, which is currently seeking funding for its respite centre.

Sponsorship cards will soon be circulated for the cycle, and those who wish to donate can also do so through the Sophie’s Journey website.

More information on the cycle will be available on the Sophie’s Journey Facebook page.