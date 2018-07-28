Doon’s Limerick hurlers shine a light on community

DOON GAA Club’s four senior hurlers have all lit up this year’s championship.

Richie English, Darragh O’Donovan, Barry Murphy, Pat Ryan “Simon” gave up their Saturday night to see their own club light up the surrounding area. They were part of a large crowd at the official switching on ceremony of new state-of-the-art floodlights.

Audrey Crowe, Doon GAA PRO, thanked everyone who made the project possible.

“​Our club lads – Richie, Darragh, Barry and Pat – were there and we wish them best of luck on Sunday against Cork,” said Audrey, who thanked Minister Patrick O’Donovan for switching on and Fr Jimmy Donnelly for blessing the lights.

Minister O’Donovan said it was a huge achievement for a club to have four senior Limerick hurlers.

“It's a great night for Doon and the GAA here. There aren't too many sports grounds that have facilities like this and great credit has to go to the club officers and members for working to get to this night where they can switch on the new lights.

“Doon GAA received a Sports Capital Grant from the government of €68,000. When I was Minister for Sport I opened the Sports Capital Scheme and I worked with many clubs and organisations including Doon GAA. The government investment of €68,000 has allowed the club get to this stage and shows how important grants like these are to our rural communities,” said Minister O’Donovan.

The greatest stage of all – Croke Park – awaits the hurlers on Sunday. However, another stage is on the horizon as they will take part in a fundraising lip sync on Sunday, October 28 in the Ballykisteen hotel.