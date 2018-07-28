Fire-damaged asbestos roof in County Limerick town still ‘a health risk’

ASBESTOS on the fire-damaged roof of a vacant nightclub in Newcastle West continues to be a risk for public health, according to Fine Gael’s Cllr Jerome Scanlan.

And he is not happy that, over a year after fire swept through the rear of the premises, the asbestos roofing has not been removed in its entirety.

Only the loose asbestos has been removed, Cllr Scanlan has been told by the Planning and Environment section of Limerick City and County Council.

“It is up to the enforcement section as to what happens next,” Cllr Scanlan said. “But I am not happy that asbestos remains on at least half of the damaged section of the building. A strong wind could tear the remaining asbestos off, sending potentially damaging pieces of asbestos into the atmosphere.”

The problem began in May last year when a fire broke out at a building housing a vacant bar once known as The Turnpike and the Club Mission nightclub on Church St, Newcastle West.

The fire began about 5pm on a Sunday evening and it took three units of the fire service five hours to bring it under control. A section of the building at the rear of the premises, adjoining the Aldi car park, suffered the most damage and this section had an asbestos roof.

At the time, Cllr Scanlan called for air monitoring in the area as a precaution but this did not occur. A council spokesman said that asbestos, once it was not stirred or broken was low risk.

But the council made clear the responsibility for the clean up, and for properly disposing of the asbestos, lay with the owner or owners. In July, 2017, a statutory Section 55 notice under the Waste Management Act was issued requiring the owners to carry out a risk assessment and a refurbishment demolition survey, including an assessment of any asbestos present.

It also required the owners to remove all wastes including asbestos sheeting from the rear of the premises to an approved licensed facility to submit all relevant documentation within nine weeks. A deadline date in September 2017 was reached without the work being undertaken.

By last December, when the company that owned the premises and its directors had failed to comply with the notice, the council arranged to carry out an asbestos survey.

Finally, earlier this month, Cllr Scanlan was told that loose asbestos material had been bagged and removed from the building to a licensed contractor. However, final documents showing the asbestos had been properly disposed of are still being awaited before the case can be signed off, Cllr Scanlan was told.

However, he remains unhappy that half of the roof asbestos is still in place.

The council official responsible for derelict sites in the Newcastle West area, Joe Devine, said that a notice was sent to the owners in March outlining the council’s intention to put the premises on the Derelict Sites Register.

But it remains open to the council to serve notice on the owners compelling them to remove the remaining asbestos or secure the roof or face prosecution, Mr Devine explained.