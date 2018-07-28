Frustration from the bench in Limerick as delay to hear cases grows

A JUDGE has expressed her frustration at the growing delays in assigning dates to hear criminal cases which are listed before Limerick District Court.

Despite the availability of additional judges and the holding of a large number of ‘special courts’ over the past 18 months, contested matters are now being listed for dates during May 2019.

“It’s too long for people to be waiting,” commented Judge Marian O’Leary during a recent court sitting. “It’s an anxious time for people – to be coming before the court,” she added.

Judge O’Leary, who presides over criminal sittings of the court in Limerick and in Kilmallock on an almost daily basis, also questioned why a large number of cases which were listed before a visiting judge earlier this month had not proceeded.

Many of the cases, she noted, had been listed for hearing months earlier.

In response, solicitor Ted McCarthy said there were no guarantees that cases will get on – for a variety of reasons.

“Some days things proceed and, sometimes, the flush of time resolves issues. It’s part and parcel of life,” he said noting that a number of the defendants had pleaded guilty to the charges before the court.

One option Sergeant Donal Cronin suggested was the listing of additional cases on each court date. However, he accepted this could be problematic if each of the cases were to proceed.

It has also been suggested that there would be merit in introducing some form of case management system – involving gardai, legal practitioners and Courts Service staff.

It was agreed by all parties that a meeting should be arranged in the near future although it was noted that some flexibility will be needed for any new system to work.

With the summer vacation starting later this week, it is unlikely a solution will be found before September.