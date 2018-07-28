Limerick motorist not sent to jail ‘on this occasion’

A JUDGE at court in Limerick asked a solicitor why she shouldn’t send his client to jail for driving without insurance for the third time.

Elizabeth O’Riordan, aged 41, of The Grove, Pallasgreen has two previous no insurance convictions.

She was stopped by Garda John Ryan at Garranemore, Pallasgreen on July 27, 2017, Kilmallock Court heard.

Con Barry, solicitor for Ms O’Riordan, said his client has three children with disabilities.

“She finds it difficult at the best of times. She does silly things. She chanced her arm. She apologises to the court and gardai. She receives €350 a week to care of her three children. She looks after them with her husband,” said Mr Barry.

Judge Marian O’Leary asked Mr Barry why she shouldn’t send his client to jail.

“Her circumstances,” said Mr Barry.

“Her circumstances have nothing to do with driving without insurances,” said Judge O’Leary.

Judge O’Leary said she won’t send Ms O’Riordan to jail on this occasion.

The judge fined Ms O’Riordan €400 for no insurance, put her off the road for seven years and ordered Ms O’Riordan to carry out 240 hours of community service in lieu of five months in jail.

She was also fined €300 for driving without a driving licence.