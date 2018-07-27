‘I really wanted my dad, I was frightened’: Limerick car crash victim

A FEMALE motorist, who crashed head-on into another woman’s vehicle, was cleared of careless driving at Kilmallock Court.

Claire O’Callaghan, aged 28, of Limerick Road, Meanus pleaded not guilty. The accident occurred at Ballinvana, Kilmallock - the road between Martinstown and Elton - on June 4, 2017.

Garda Pat McEnery said he received the call at 7.10pm and was there 10 minutes later.

“One driver was trapped in the vehicle - a Dacia Sandero. Kilmallock Fire Service were dealing with her. The other driver, Claire O’Callaghan, was out of her car - a silver Ford Fiesta. She said she wasn’t injured. She couldn’t give a clear reason how the accident occurred. She said, ‘I skidded’,” said Garda McEnery, who added that it had been raining heavily on the day.

The Bruree garda said he spoke to an eye-witness who told him the Fiesta coming around the bend “veered” across the road.

During his examination of the road, Garda McEnery said there was oil on the cusp of the bend but it was “not particularly slippy to walk on”.

Kevin Power, solicitor for Ms O’Callaghan, said his client will say her car “skidded” as opposed to “veered”. Referring to the heavy rain and oil on the road, Mr Power put it to Garda McEnery that it might not have been his client’s driving that caused the accident.

“That’s what we are here to decide,” said Garda McEnery.

The next witness was forensic collision investigator, Garda Michael Reddy, who inspected both cars after they were taken away. He said the level of damage caused could have occurred by driving under the speed limit. Garda Reddy said a lot of oil is lost in road traffic accidents.

Sergeant Michelle Leahy asked if the oil on the road was from a spill or as a result of the accident.

Due to the ambulances, fire engines, garda cars, Garda Reddy said there will always be oil contamination in scenes like this.

Mr Power said Mr Reddy was not at the scene and there was no evidence to say the oil was not the bend before the accident.

The injured party said it was a Bank Holiday Monday and she didn’t feel like cooking supper.

“I decided to go to the chipper in Bruff. I had slowed down on the approach to the bend. There was a lot of surface water. I was taking my time. I had my dipped headlights on. I saw the other car. In a split second I knew it was going to crash into me. I didn’t have time to blow the horn or brake,” said the woman, who added that she had been travelling that road all her life.

She said that she felt like she was “pushed back” during the crash.

“I was trapped and had to be cut out. I was in resus for hours. I was in hospital for 18 days. I broke my neck and foot,” said the woman. After the crash she said there was silence.

“I took off my seatbelt. I tried to open the door. I heard a woman’s voice saying, ‘I’m sorry I lost control of my car’ and was I ok. I really wanted my dad, I was frightened,” said the injured party.

Mr Power said Ms O’Callaghan expressed complete sympathy with her.

An eye witness, who was driving behind the injured party, said she saw the car coming around the bend against them.

“On the cusp of the bend the car skidded and went straight into the car in front of me. It mounted the windscreen and did a 360,” said the eye witness.

Ms O’Callaghan took the stand and said she was an occupational therapist who drives 20,000kms for her work.

“I was driving cautiously - it was raining heavily. When I approached the bend I reduced my speed further. Suddenly the car skidded. There was no indication. I skidded into the oncoming car. I had no chance to react. It was head on - my car went 360. It was an awful crash,” said Ms O’Callaghan, who broke her collarbone and scaphoid.

She was able to kick her door open and went to the other car.

“She was in quite a lot of pain,” said Ms O’Callaghan.

Sgt Leahy put it to Ms O’Callaghan that if her car became airborne in the crash that she was driving at considerable speed.

This was denied by the defendant who said she was “driving cautiously”.

The last witness was called by the defence - Robert Downey, consultant engineer.

He told the court he inspected the road and carried out a skid resistance test. Mr Downey found that the bend had a score of between 55 and 57 – below the minimum of 65.

Mr Power asked him if the result increased the chance of skidding. “Yes,” said Mr Downey.

Sgt Leahy asked why it wasn’t more of an accident blackspot.

In summing up, Mr Power said there were factors beyond Ms O’Callaghan’s control.

“There is no evidence of speed. How could my client have foreseen there was oil on the road? She is an experienced driver and knows the road well. The skid resistance test was below the minimum. Something happened to cause that skid. There must be reasonable doubt,” said Mr Power.

Sgt Leahy said there was no evidence of oil on the road.

“There was no accident on the road before or after. The eyewitness said her car was airborne. We all have to drive in an appropriate manner in the conditions,” said Sgt Leahy.

Judge Marian O’Leary said there is no doubt the injured party suffered serious injuries and wished her well in her recovery.

She said it will take a long time for the injured party, eyewitness and Ms O’Callaghan to come to terms with the accident.

Judge O’Leary said she had listened to all the evidence and there was no evidence Ms O’Callaghan was “driving in an untoward manner”.

“The State has not reached the threshold,” said Judge O’Leary, who dismssed the careless driving charge.