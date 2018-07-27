Limerick drugs unit found heroin, cocaine and Xanax in boxing bag

A JUDGE has been urged to exercise leniency in the case of a Limerick man who has admitted storing quantities of heroin, cocaine and Alprazolam at his home.

Timothy Casey, aged 40, who has an address at Bay 4, Clonlong halting site, O’Malley Park, pleaded guilty in May to three charges relating to a seizure on February 14, 2017.

Detective Garda Damien Kennedy of the divisional drugs unit told Limerick Circuit Court that heroin with a street value of around €1,800; cocaine worth €456 and 440 Alprazolam (Xanax) tablets worth €880 were recovered during a pre-planned garda operation.

The cocaine was divided into 26 deals while the Alprazolam tablets were in blister packs. Other items including self-sealing bags and a weighing scales were also recovered during the search.

All of the contraband, he said, was found concealed in a boxing bag which was located in a shed near the mobile home where Casey lives with his wife and children.

Judge Tom O’Donnell was told the defendant made admissions at the scene and that he told gardai, during interview, that another unnamed man had called to his home a number of days earlier and asked him to store the drugs.

“He admitted physically handling them and placing them in the boxing bag,” said Kenny Kerins BL who added that his client had agreed to store the drugs without thinking of the consequences.

Mr Kerins said his client has not been in trouble with gardai since. He said while Casey has four previous convictions, he asked the court to note that none are for drugs offences.

Judge O’Donnell was told the defendant is heavily involved in the local community and a substantial number of testimonials were submitted to the court.

“He has a big impact in the community, he had brought shame on his family, he had learned a salutary lesson,” said Mr Kerins.

After Judge O’Donnell questioned why the matter was prosecuted on indictment given the “relatively low value” of the drugs, John O’Sullivan BL, prosecuting, said it was a “systems case”.

Adjourning the matter to October 25 next, Judge O’Donnell commented that it was the defendant’s actions which had landed him in trouble.

“He has brought it upon himself,” he said.

He added that those caught with illicit drugs – particularly heroin and cocaine – must face the consequences.