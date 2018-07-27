Walk While You Can: Limerick events support priest with Motor Neurone Disease

A COUNTY Limerick woman has been so moved by a priest with Motor Neurone Disease walking the length of Ireland that she has organised her own fundraiser.

Fr Tony Coote, who is making his way from Letterkenny to Ballydehob, will be in Limerick this weekend. He called it Walk While You Can and monies will go to the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and for research. An event takes place in South’s pub from 8pm on Friday.

To coincide with Fr Coote’s arrival, Teresa O’Dea is to donate all funds from a night of music, song and dance around the fire in the Teach, Cloverfield that took place this Thursday night.

Fr Coote started his journey on July 10 and is due to finish on August 6.

In March, he was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease. Never one to be struck down by adversity, Fr Coote decided to walk the length of Ireland in order to raise funds and help highlight the need for further funding in this area.

Saturday will be spent relaxing in Limerick city before setting off for Adare on Sunday.

Log onto wwyc.ie/#the-route for more information.