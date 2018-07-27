Limerick gardai offer holiday advice for overseas destinations

GARDAI in Limerick are encouraging anybody who will be travelling abroad in the coming weeks to take basic measures to ensure they have a safe trip.

While most people will be travelling to holiday resorts they are familiar with, some more exotic locations may present challenges.

”Find out about the place that you are visiting. Is it safe for visitors? Are there any local laws or customs, which are different to home,” said Garda John Finnerty.

Holidaymakers visiting such destinations are also being encouraged to familiarise themselves with any security measures at airports or seaports, so they won be caught out when the arrive.

It is also advised that a trusted neighbour or relative is aware of the travel arrangements in the event of an issue arising.