BREAKING: Man to appear in Limerick court in connection with Martin Clancy murder

A MAN in his 20s is to be appear in court this week in connection with the murder of Limerick man Martin Clancy.

The accused is to appear at Limerick District Court this Thursday at 10.30am.

On January 8, gardai at Henry Street garda station launched a murder investigation into the death of Martin Clancy.

The 45-year-old was found dead in his apartment on Little O’Curry Street on January 7.

Two men were arrested as part of gardai's investigations.

On January 10, gardai arrested a man in his mid-20s in Cork city, who was later released without charge.

A man in his 40s was detained at Mayorstone garda station on suspicion of withholding information from investigating gardai.

Martin Clancy was buried at Mount St Lawrence Cemetery (Extension) following his funeral Mass at Corpus Christi Church, Moyross on January 15.