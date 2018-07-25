Limerick gardai investigate 'unusual crime' as car keys stolen from ignition

GARDAI in Limerick are appealing for information following an unusual crime on the southside of the city.

The keys of a silver Nissan Juke car, which had been left in the ignition, were stolen in an early morning incident - but not the car itself.

According to gardai, the owner left his car running for a short time as he returned to his home. The incident happened last Thursday at Ryan’s Cottages, Rosbrien at around 8.36am.

"He left the ignition running and went back inside his house for a number of minutes. When he returned, the ignition had been switched off and the key stolen - but not the jeep. Just the key had been stolen," said a garda spokesperson.

Roxboro Road Gardai are investigating and can be contacted on 061 214340.

Meanwhile, a purse was taken from a parked car by an ‘opportunistic’ thief, gardai said.

The purse was taken from a car which was parked in the city centre at lunchtime last Saturday.

The incident happened at around 1pm at William Street.

“The car was an Audi A4 which was grey in colour. Unfortunately a window had been left down and an opportunistic thief took the purse which had been left on a seat. If you were around William St last Saturday at lunch time , you may have noticed this purse being take,” said Garda John Finnerty.

Gardai from Henry Street are investigating and can be reached at 061-212400.