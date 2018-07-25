Man pursued by Limerick gardai after suspected daytime burglary incidents

GARDAI in Limerick have arrested and charged a man in relation to two burglary incidents in the city.

The man in his 30s has been charged in relation to two burglary incidents at business premises on Glentworth Street on Tuesday.

Gardai said that, at around 4.10pm while on patrol in the city, community policing gardai from Henry Street were alerted to a burglary in progress at a nearby business.

“When gardai arrived the suspect ran from the scene and was arrested following a short pursuit,” said a spokesperson.

The man was brought to Henry Street Garda Station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He is due to appear before Limerick City District Court this Wednesday morning.