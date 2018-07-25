New index shows significant job vacancy growth in Limerick

A NEW report has shown more than a 30% increase in job vacancies in Limerick over the past 12 months.

Limerick job vacancies grew by 32% year on year, according to the Q2 2018 edition of the IrishJobs.ie Jobs Index, published this Tuesday.

National job vacancies in Q2 2018 grew by 7% year-on-year and by 1% quarter-on-quarter.

Overall job availability remains high nationally. Hotel and catering jobs dominated vacancies in Q2 2018 – 27% of all vacancies, +11% YoY – while the accountancy and finance sector, having declined in 2017, mounted a recovery in Q2, making up 6% of all job vacancies.

A recent industry survey showed that a majority of Limerick hoteliers are seeing an upturn in business.

However, IrishJobs.ie cautioned against the overall risk of Brexit to the future growth of Ireland’s economy.

“The same problems apparent in the immediate aftermath of the 2016 EU referendum are still apparent in 2018,” said Orla Moran of IrishJobs.ie.

“We do not know under what conditions businesses in the Republic of Ireland will be able to trade with or sell to businesses and consumers in Britain or even in Northern Ireland. So long as Brexit is an unknown quantity, job creation could stagnate in some parts of the economy.

“Ireland’s decade-long journey from deep recession to rapid growth is a testament to the benefits of an open economy and a business-friendly government.

“To maintain this upwards trajectory, and guard against major risks like Brexit, industry and policymakers must work to repair the chinks in Ireland’s armour, namely by ensuring we meet the skills requirements of a modern economy, and by providing the structural prerequisites for enterprise and job creation in regions outside the capital.”