Fast food worker assaulted near Limerick city restaurant

INFORMATION is being sought after a worker at a fast food restaurant in Limerick city centre was assaulted.

According to gardai, a member of staff at McDonalds, Cruises Street was attacked while on a break at around 3.20am on Sunday.

“He was at the side of the building on a break when he was attacked. He received injuries of a minor nature,” said Garda John Finnerty who is appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident to come forward.

“There would have been a number of late night revellers around this location last Saturday night, so if you recall seeing a disturbance or a male being attacked please contact the gardai at Henry Street who are investigating,” he said.

CCTV has also been obtained and viewed as part of the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 061-212400.