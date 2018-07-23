Third special train service announced as upto 50k tickets bought for Limerick-Cork game

IRISH Rail has announced a third special train on Sunday for Limerick hurling fans heading to Croke Park.

The second additional service, which leaves Colbert Station at 9.40am, currently only has a few seats left.

Jim Gallivan, business development manager, Limerick, expects those to be gone by this evening.

The third special train will depart from Limerick Junction at 10.01am and returns from Heuston at 7.10pm.

“The Limerick junction special train is now available for online booking,” said Mr Gallivan.

There are a number of logistical issues that had to be put in place to provide additional capacity for the auxiliary services.

“We are able to provide the Limerick Junction special train by rerouting a train movement from Portlaoise maintenance depot to Heuston to operate via Limerick Junction with a similar rerouting in the evening. Again this is done with the co-operation of our train crews,” said Mr Gallivan.

It is expected that Iarnrod Eireann will carry up to 1,800 Limerick supporters to Heuston this Sunday morning for the All-Ireland semi-final against Munster champions Cork.

“To ensure a relaxing day for all supporters travelling by train alcohol will not be permitted on services to Heuston on Sunday morning or on services from Heuston from 6pm onwards on Sunday evening. As of now it looks like there will be no sale of train tickets to Dublin from any Cork or Limerick station on Sunday morning,” said Mr Gallivan.

Limerick County Board Secretary Mike O’Riordan said this Monday afternoon that between 45,000 and 50,000 tickets have been now been sold for the clash on July 29.

Tickets for online booking of the special train service are available on www.irishrail.ie

Match tickets are on sale in Centra or SuperValu shops or online at gaa.tickets.ie