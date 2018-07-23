Burglars ransack elderly couple's home in Limerick city while they left to collect pension

AN ELDERLY couple’s home in Limerick city was ransacked and burgled as they left to collect their pension.

Henry Street gardai are investigating the incident, which occurred on St Patrick’s Road between 11.10am and 12.24pm on Friday, July 20.

A large quantity of cash was taken from the home.

The family of the elderly couple are appealing for anyone with information to contact detectives at Henry Street garda station.

A spokesperson for An Garda Siochana told the Limerick Leader this Monday evening: “A couple returned to their home on Saint Patricks Road Limerick on July 20, 2018 to find their home had been broken into. This occurred between 11am to 12:24pm. An undisclosed amount of cash was taken. Investigations are continuing.”

Anyone with information can contact Henry Street garda station at 061 212400.