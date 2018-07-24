Cocaine addict stole flat screen TVs during Limerick burglary

A COCAINE addict who stole two flat screen TVs from a house he broke into in Limerick has been jailed for four months.

Joe Storan, aged 40, of Raheen Square, Ballinacurra Weston pleaded guilty to a single burglary charge relating to an incident at Ballinacurra Road on November 16, last.

Sergeant Donal Cronin told Limerick District Court gardai were alerted to the burglary at around 5pm after the homeowner returned home from work to find her front door “wide open”.

In addition to the TVs around €1,000 in cash was also taken by the defendant who entered the house by a rear window.

Judge Mary Larkin was told the TVs were recovered at around 10.30pm on the same day after gardai encountered the defendant “attempting to sell them”.

While the TVs were recovered by gardai and returned to the owner, the cash was not recovered.

Solicitor Tom Kiely said his client, who suffers from a very serious addiction, made “full and detailed admissions” following his arrest.

“It (his addition) has caused him great trouble of late,” he said adding that Mr Storan accepts that he needs to address matters.

”It is getting away from him, he is not able to control it,” he told the court adding that his client accepted that he was going to jail.

Judge Larkin said what happened was very serious and she commented that burglaries at domestic homes can have “long term effects” for the occupants.

She said the defendant appeared to have spiraled out of control and that such behaviour cannot be tolerated and that a custodial sentence had to be imposed.

Storan was fined €150 in relation to separate shoplifting matter while a second theft charge was taken in consideration.

Those charged, the court heard, related to the theft of vodka, worth more than €100, from two different stores in the city on the same date last September.