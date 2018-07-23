Clare County Council warns parents about children cliff-jumping in Kilkee

PARENTS have been urged to speak with their children about jumping from cliffs in County Clare.

This follows the circulation of a video on social media of children diving from the rocks in Kilkee. Clare County Council is urging the public to not engage in this activity.

@DermotTodayFM @DaveTodayFM young lads jumping from the cliffs in Kilkee yesterday, missing the rocks by a couple of feet then have to climb the cliff face to the top again once they time it right to get out with the waves.. #NewPantsNeededJustLookingAtIt pic.twitter.com/gATzQSH5hp — chris mc kiernan (@chriskat1) July 23, 2018

In its public appeal on Facebook, the council said it is “extremely dangerous and could have life altering repercussions”.

“Signage is erected along the cliffs at Newfoundout, Kilkee, advising members of the public against diving from the cliff edge or rocks.”

The council said it is advising the public to swim only at one of Clare’s lifeguard beaches or in areas that are known locally as safe, and where there are ringbuoys.

There are 11 lifeguaded beaches in Clare.

“The diving boards in Kilkee are also suitable for diving and jumping, subject to the correct tidal conditions, as shown on the depth indicator.

“Clare County Council would appeal to parents to speak with their children about the dangers of jumping into the sea from cliffs edges and rocks.”