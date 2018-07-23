University Hospital Limerick endures major levels of overcrowding

UNIVERSITY Hospital Limerick is enduring severe, winter levels of overcrowding this Monday morning, according to figures published by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

The daily statistics show that there are 61 patients being treated on emergency department trolleys and on additional trolleys or beds in the wards at UHL.

61 patients on trolleys at University Hospital Limerick, out of 343 patients nationwide. That's close to 18% of Ireland's overcrowding in Dooradoyle. — Fintan Walsh (@FintanYTWalsh) July 23, 2018

This rate of overcrowding is characteristic of winter season and flu season between December and March.

UHL is in the design process of its new 96-bed block, which is expected to be delivered by 2021.

In the interim, UL Hospitals Group has applied for planning permission for the delivery of a 60-bed block, which is expected to be complete by late 2019.