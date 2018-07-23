Limerick court hears that man hunting rabbit got ‘caught’ himself

A MAN who was hunting rabbits with his dog in West Limerick has been fined by a court.

Michael O’Driscoll, of Woodview Drive, Mallow, was hunting last October 9, when he and a group entered a farmer’s lands in Cloncagh.

The case was heard at Newcastle West court, where gardai withdrew a charge of entering land to hunt a wild animal.

At approximately 3.40pm, gardai were alerted when four men trespassed on farmland with their dogs.

Mr O’Driscoll said that they had been hunting rabbit, a pastime they have been partaking in “all our lives”.

Solicitor for the defendant Michael O’Donnell said that “they were hunting and went into this field. The farmer took issue and called the gardai.”

The man did not have a licence for his dog, a black lurcher, nor did he have him ID tagged. But he resolved these issues the following day. Mr O’Donnell continued: “They didn’t catch any rabbit – in fact, he’s like the rabbit today!”

Mr O’Driscoll was fined €100 for having no dog licence and €100 for hunting a wild animal. She took the tag offence into consideration.