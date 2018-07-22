Winner alright: Nadine’s style proved ahead of the rest at Limerick Racecourse

NADINE Smith from Abbeyfeale put herself on the fashion map at the weekend when she walked away from Limerick Racecourse as the winner of the Crescent Shopping Centre Twilight Most Stylish Lady competition.

Nadine who is a dentist, was delighted with her win and with her €500 prize which included a Michael Kors watch valued at €250 from Fields the Jewellers and a €250 gift voucher for the Crescent Shopping Centre.

“I am so happy, I am on such a high. All the ladies made such an effort, I am thrilled to be chosen as the winner”, she said after being announced the victor.

“It was difficult to select a winner,” said Margaret O’Connell of Fields the Jewellers who judged the competition.

“There was a lot of high quality outfits on display and it was very evident that all the ladies put in a great effort.”

Nadine’s stunning look was achieved by teaming a royal blue jumpsuit by Coast with a white hat with blue feathers by Montgomery Millinery. Her accessories were her white shoes from New Look, a clutch bag from Dunnes Stores and jewellery from Tipperary Crystal.

It was the third of the Crescent Shopping Centre Twilight Most Stylish Lady competitions, which have proven to be an added attraction for women at Limerick Racecourse over the summer.

All the ladies of style who entered the competition enjoyed a Prosecco reception and had their picture taken by the Ladies Day team. The final evening of the Twilight Races and of the Crescent Shopping Centre Twilight Most Stylish Lady competition takes place next week on Thursday, July 26. It will feature National Hunt racing, from 5.30pm and will be followed by live entertainment with Cliona Hagan.